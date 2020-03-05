|
|
|
READ née Barker
Margaret Rose Passed away in hospital on 26th February 2020, aged 82.
Most dearly loved Wife of Dave,
loving Mum of Tony and Julie,
dear Mother in law to Alison,
wonderful Nan to Danielle, Jessica, Suzi, Jono, Liam, Lauren and Brodie, doting Great Nan to Benjamin and Emilea and the dearest Sister,
Sister in law and Auntie.
We will all miss her so much.
There will be no funeral. It was Margaret's express wish that she be privately cremated without ceremony.
Donations in her memory, if desired, can be made to Target Ovarian Cancer on www.targetovariancancer.org.uk
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020