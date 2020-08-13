|
|
|
Rogers Margaret Elliott Peacefully on 6th August
after a long illness and of Armthorpe, aged 73 years.
The beloved wife of John,
a dearly loved sister and
sister-in-law, devoted aunty
and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 17th August at 12.40 p.m.
Please note family flowers only
by request but if desired
donations in lieu may be made to
Wards 1 and 20 D.R.I.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020