Young Margaret Peacefully on the
18th May and
of Dunsville aged 93 years,
a devoted wife to the late Joseph Young and a loving mother to Pat, Margaret
& Maureen. Also a much loved gran and great gran to all her grandchildren and a dear mother in law.
She will be greatly missed by all
her loving family and by all the residents and carers at St Mary's Nursing Home in which the family would like to take this opportunity to say thank you, for all their care and support given to Margaret.
Rest in peace.
For all funeral details please contact Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 28, 2020