Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Young

Notice Condolences

Margaret Young Notice
Young Margaret Peacefully on the
18th May and
of Dunsville aged 93 years,
a devoted wife to the late Joseph Young and a loving mother to Pat, Margaret
& Maureen. Also a much loved gran and great gran to all her grandchildren and a dear mother in law.
She will be greatly missed by all
her loving family and by all the residents and carers at St Mary's Nursing Home in which the family would like to take this opportunity to say thank you, for all their care and support given to Margaret.

Rest in peace.

For all funeral details please contact Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -