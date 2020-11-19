|
|
|
Shaw Marion Late of Wheatley Hills
and Elm Park Care Home.
Passed away peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on
the 14th November 2020, aged 91.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Loving mum to Jackie, Tim and the
late Janette. A loving Grandma to
Sarah, Hannah, Catherine, Nicholas
and the late Richard and a
Great Grandma to Sophie and Harry.
Marion will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 2nd December 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Cantley, Doncaster at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
A collection will be taken for
Cardiac Risk in the Young or
donations can be made direct see:
[email protected]
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020