Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Marjorie Dyson

Notice

Marjorie Dyson Notice
DYSON Marjorie Elizabeth (Madge) Passed away peacefully at her home in Campsall, with her loving family on 22nd September, aged 101 years.
Beloved Mother of Margaret,
very loving Nana to Charlotte, Michael, Luke and Jessica and also a
Great Nana and Great Great Nana.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed"
For the Funeral date and times please contact Hickling's Funeral Service,
4-12 Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020
