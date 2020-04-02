|
GAMES Marjorie Constance Aged 95, passed away peacefully while sleeping at Dunniwood Lodge
on 22 March 2020.
Loved Mum of John and Christine, brother of Raymond,
Grandma to David, Stephen,
Sharon, Jane and Allun and
Great Grandma to Laura, Lewis,
April, Dexter and Phoebe.
So loved and will be greatly missed
Private funeral to be held with a Celebration service at a later date.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 2, 2020