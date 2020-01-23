|
|
|
HARTSHORNE Marjorie
(née Blagden) Of Cantley.
Died peacefully at home on 9th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Derek; much loved mum of Kim,
Tony and Jane; dear mother in law to Pete and Angela; a loving nanna to Joe, Megan, Erika and Olivia
and a great nanna to
Jaimason, Darcie, Daisy and Betsy.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Wilfrid's Parish Church on
Thursday 6th February 2020 at 11am, followed by the committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12 noon.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to The Brain Tumour
Charity, a collection plate will be provided.
The family ask if everyone attending could wear a touch of pink in
memory of our mum.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020