Maxfield Marjorie Passed away peacefully in Flower Park Care Home
on the 4th August 2020,
aged 85 years.
A beloved Wife to the late Harold,
Dad to Sue, Father in Law to Alan
and Grandad to Steven and Lois. Marjorie worked as a laundry
assistant at Doncaster Royal Infirmary
and Tickhill Road Hospital for most of her working life.
Family flowers only by request but if desired donations can me made in lieu to Flower Park Care Home, a collection plate will be provided after the service. Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 17th August 2020 at 10 am.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster DN1 3DJ
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020