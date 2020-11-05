Home

Marjory McClarence Notice
McCLARENCE
MARJORY
'Madge' Passed away peacefully on
20th October 2020
aged 88 years and of Hatfield.
Beloved Wife to Jim. A loving Mum to Heather and Eric. Devoted Nana and Great-Grandma and a good friend who will be very sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th November at 2.20pm at Rose Hill Crematorium. Family Flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Madge's memory to
The Dogs Trust. Enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020
