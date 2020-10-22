|
GRIFFITHS Mark Passed away suddenly at home on 6th October 2020, aged 54 years.
Mark was a wonderful Husband, Dad, Son, and Brother and was loved by everyone who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at
Barnby Moor Crematorium
(DN22 8QJ) at 12noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in Mark's memory at the funeral service.
All enquiries to W E Pinder & Son Ltd,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020