Mary Coe Notice
COE Mary
(nee Thomas) Late of Sprotbrough, Doncaster.
Passed away peacefully at the
Royal Infirmary, Doncaster
on 15th February 2020
surrounded by her family.
Dearly loved Wife of Stan.
A much loved Mum,
Nannan and Great Grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Tuesday 10th March at 12:40pm.
Family flowers only but donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Doncaster Municipal Funerals. 01302 354651.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
