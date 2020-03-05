|
|
|
COE Mary
(nee Thomas) Late of Sprotbrough, Doncaster.
Passed away peacefully at the
Royal Infirmary, Doncaster
on 15th February 2020
surrounded by her family.
Dearly loved Wife of Stan.
A much loved Mum,
Nannan and Great Grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Tuesday 10th March at 12:40pm.
Family flowers only but donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Doncaster Municipal Funerals. 01302 354651.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020