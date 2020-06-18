Home

Mary Gaunt

Mary Gaunt Notice
Gaunt Mary Patricia Passed away peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on
3rd June, aged 67 years.
Beloved wife of Tony.
A dearly loved Mum,
Mother in law and Nanna.
The funeral service will take
place on Tuesday 23rd June at
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel at 12 noon, followed by interment at 12.30.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu will be gratefully received for the RSPCA and the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to J.Steadman & Sons 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020
