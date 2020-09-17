|
|
|
Lindley Mary Died peacefully at home on 5th September 2020,
aged 85 years.
Mother of Kathleen, Paul, David and the late Peter. Sister to Dot, Angela and
the late Bill. Treasured Grandma,
Great Grandma, Sister in Law and Auntie to many.
Cortege to leave from 93 Repton Road, Skellow, DN6 8JG, at 10.40am for anyone wishing to pay their respects.
Funeral service to take place at
St Joseph & Teresa's R C Church at 11.00am followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only. Due to restrictions private family service.
All enquiries can be made to
Coop Funeralcare,
207a, Skellow Rd, Skellow, DN6 8JH.
Tel: 01302 727959.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020