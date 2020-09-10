Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mackay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Mackay

Notice Condolences

Mary Mackay Notice
MACKAY Mary Patricia
known as Pat Passed away peacefully on the
28th August 2020, aged 105 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sam Mackay,
wonderful mum of Elizabeth and Jean,
a loving grandma & great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place at
the Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday
10th September 2020 at 3:00pm,
this will be a private service for Pat's
family due to restrictions.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -