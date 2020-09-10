|
MACKAY Mary Patricia
known as Pat Passed away peacefully on the
28th August 2020, aged 105 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sam Mackay,
wonderful mum of Elizabeth and Jean,
a loving grandma & great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place at
the Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday
10th September 2020 at 3:00pm,
this will be a private service for Pat's
family due to restrictions.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020