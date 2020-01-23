|
|
|
McPhie
Mary (May) May passed away suddenly
on the 3rd January 2020,
aged 85 years.
A beloved Wife to the late Peter,
loving Mum to Duncan,
Catherine and Elizabeth,
dear Mother in Law
to Michael and Paul.
Loving grandma and
great grandma.
May will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th February 2020
at 11.40am. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster; Tel - 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020