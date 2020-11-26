|
|
|
Ornsby Mary Passed away peacefully on the
12th November 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert
and much loved auntie of
Samantha and Glynis.
Mary will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 4th December at 1.30pm, flowers are gratefully accepted
or donations may be made to
Doncaster Deaf Trust, a collection
plate will be available after the service.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St, Armthorpe 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020