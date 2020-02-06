|
Shaw Mary Kathleen Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 16th January 2020, aged 74 years.
Mary was dearly loved by her
Husband Bill, much loved Mum to the late Martin and the late Kevin.
Loving Sister to Patrick and Sister in law to Mollie and much loved by their family, Grandma, Aunty and a friend to man who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 17th February 2020 at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in Mary's memory may be made for the work of Weston Park Cancer Charity and the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020