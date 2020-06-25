|
Winifred Mary TAYLOR
(nee ROBERTS) known as Mary 98 years, formerly of Roman Terrace, Mexborough, and Moor Road, Wath, widow of Reg, died peacefully at Gt. Yarmouth, Norfolk,
on 19th June, 2020.
She is survived by Martin, Andrew, Helen, and Mary, as well as her six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She now joins her husband Reginald and daughter Patricia Ann who pre-deceased her.
She proudly served as a Corporal in the ATS during the Second World War before returning to work at Woolworth's in Mexborough. She later served as a nursing auxiliary for many years at the Montague Hospital maternity ward which brought her great pleasure.
She had a wonderful and full life and was much loved by all her knew her.
A private family committal will be held on July 3rd and a Memorial Event will be held later in the year when the current restrictions have been lifted.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 25, 2020