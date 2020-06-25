Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Winifred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Winifred

Notice Condolences

Mary Winifred Notice
Winifred Mary TAYLOR
(nee ROBERTS) known as Mary 98 years, formerly of Roman Terrace, Mexborough, and Moor Road, Wath, widow of Reg, died peacefully at Gt. Yarmouth, Norfolk,
on 19th June, 2020.

She is survived by Martin, Andrew, Helen, and Mary, as well as her six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She now joins her husband Reginald and daughter Patricia Ann who pre-deceased her.

She proudly served as a Corporal in the ATS during the Second World War before returning to work at Woolworth's in Mexborough. She later served as a nursing auxiliary for many years at the Montague Hospital maternity ward which brought her great pleasure.

She had a wonderful and full life and was much loved by all her knew her.

A private family committal will be held on July 3rd and a Memorial Event will be held later in the year when the current restrictions have been lifted.

Rest in Peace.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -