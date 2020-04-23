|
Pickering Maud The family of the late
Maud Pickering would like to thank all family, friends and relatives for the lovely cards and messages of condolence and for the donations received for St John's Hospice which raised £260.
Special thanks to Elm Park Care Home for their care and love for Maud
in her last few weeks. Thank you also to Co-op Funeralcare for their help and guidance and to everyone who has shown support and love during this very difficult time.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020