|
|
|
BASILIO Maureen Patricia Peacefully, on January 5th and of Bawtry aged 82 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Ken Basilio, dear mum
of Cath and Gail and
mother-in-law of Geoff and Shaun,
also, the much loved sister of Prim.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 31st January 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Mayflower Animal Sanctuary and
RSPCA Doncaster,
Rotherham & District Branch
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020