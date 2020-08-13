|
|
|
Faulkner (nee Mason)
Maureen Formerly of Scawsby, passed away peacefully on the
1st August 2020, aged 79 years.
Much loved Mum, Sister, Aunty and Grandma who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 21st August at 11:00am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, to
Julia's Children's Hospices.
A collection plate will be available
after the service.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801
Email: [email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020