Forester Maureen Passed away suddenly
aged 78 years,
beloved wife of Tom, loving mum to Gary and Kerry and dear nanna
to Steph and Sophie.
Maureen will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral will take place on Saturday 28th November at St. George's Minster at 10am, followed by a committal at
Rose Hill Cemetery. The cortege will pass Intake Social Club should anyone wish to pay their respects.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Son. 01302344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020