|
|
|
Gell (nee Cahill)
Maureen Peacefully passed on 1st June 2020, aged 84 years, after a short struggle with cancer.
The dearly loved wife for 62 years
to John and a loving mum to
Karen and the late Denise.
Much loved Grandma,
Great Grandma and Mother in Law.
She will be sadly missed by
all the family and very good friends.
A private funeral service
to be held at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Monday 15th June.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Ave, Doncaster, DN5 8HZ TEL: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020