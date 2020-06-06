|
Kirsopp Maureen Our brave and cherished warrior passed away on
Saturday 23rd May.
We are heartbroken to let her go
and will keep her in our hearts and memories forever.
She is now with loved ones who have been waiting patiently for her.
We know she will continue to cheer
on her beloved Doncaster Rovers.
RTID RAID!
Fly high our beautiful angel!
John and family xxxx
Her cremation is on Wednesday
10th June at Rose Hill - 1.40pm.
Please note family flowers only by request but if desired donations
in lieu may be made to Doncaster Rovers Community Sport and Education Foundation.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2020