W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
JOHNSON Maurice Arthur Passed away on April 6th, surrounded by his family, after a long illness at his home in Balby, aged 81 years.
The dearly loved husband of Ann Johnson, dear dad of Carol and
Paul also, a much-loved grandad
and great grandad.
A private funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to Cancer Research UK c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son Ltd, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 9, 2020
