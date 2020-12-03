Home

Maurice Setters Notice
Setters Maurice Edgar (Retired Professional Footballer)
Passed away peacefully at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on the 22nd November 2020,
aged 83 years.
Loving Dad and Grandad
and a Friend to many.
Funeral to take place on
Monday 14th December 2020 at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
Flowers/donations are permitted
if desired - donations are for the
Sandrock House Residential Fund.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions,
mourner numbers are limited to 25.
All further enquiries to E Hurton & Son,
73 Grove Street, Retford, Notts,
DN22 6LA. Tel: 01777 703502
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
