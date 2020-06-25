|
|
|
Field Mavis Lorraine (formerly of Cantley)
Passed away peacefully
on the 14th June 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Albert
and a much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma. Mavis will be
sadly missed by her many friends.
The funeral service and committal
will take place at 11.20am on
Tuesday 30th June at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Attendance is restricted.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster, 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 25, 2020