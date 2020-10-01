Home

May Cliff

Notice Condolences

May Cliff Notice
Cliff May On 15th September 2020
and of Cantley
aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late Joe,
much loved mum of Gill, Sue and David and mum-in-law of Les, Ruth and the late Tony. A devoted nana, great nana and good friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 5th October at 1.20 p.m.
Please note family flowers only by request but if desired donations
in lieu may be made to Age U.K.
and R.N.I.B. A collection plate will
be provided. All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020
