BUTLER Michael "Buck" Passed away peacefully following a short illness surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 8th March 2020,
aged 67 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Maggie,
loving Dad to Jordan and Laura and
a special Grandad, Brother and Uncle who will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 31st March at 2pm
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Services Tel: 01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020