|
|
|
COOKE Michael Peter
'Mick'
1942 - 2020 Passed peacefully on
Wednesday 7th October 2020.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Jean.
Mick was a much loved
father, grandfather & brother.
He will be deeply missed.
Due to current circumstances a private
funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 15, 2020