|
|
|
Kincell Michael David
( Tommy ) Of Bentley passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday 8th November. He was a beloved husband and cherished dad, brother, son-in-law and brother-in-law, as well a valued friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R C Church, Bentley on Friday 20th November 2020 at 11:00am followed by the committal at Arksey Cemetery at 12noon. In regard to current circumstances, the family welcomes all who would like to pay their respects to join them outside the church and at Arksey, whilst respecting current governmental guidance. In the future, a memorial service will be held to celebrate his memory, where all are welcome.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Ave, Doncaster, DN5 8HZ Tel: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020