|
|
|
ROBINSON Michael 'Mick' Passed away peacefully, on September 4th, in hospital and of Harworth, aged 78 years. The dearly loved husband of Jean, dear dad of Kevin and Kerry and father-in-law of Lynn and Byron, also, the much-loved grandad of Adrianne, Callum and Bradley, step-grandad of Donya and Matthew
and a treasured brother.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 21st September 2020
at Barnby Moor Memorial Park & Crematorium (DN22 8QJ)
at 12.00 pm
Should you wish to attend, please be advised that you may
be asked to remain outside where you may listen to the service.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Doncaster & Bassetlaw Hospitals Charitable Trust
(for the Medical Day Unit)
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son Ltd. 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020