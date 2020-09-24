Home

GILBRIDE Michelle
Née Grogan Passed away in St John's Hospice with her family by her side on Sunday
13th September 2020, aged 56 years.
A beloved Wife of Brian, Mum of James and Daniel, Daughter of Bernard and Glenis, Mamar of Alex and Ayda, Sister of Mark and Denise and Auntie.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on
Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 10am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Doncaster Cancer Support Drop-in Centre and the Chatsfield Suite at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Edward Street, Rossington, Doncaster,
DN11 0PH, telephone 01302 867 902.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 24, 2020
