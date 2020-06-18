|
Mick Fanthorpe Devoted Husband, loving Father, Grandfather,
Great-Grandfather and friend.
Former TaeKwon-Do UK National Coach; Lover of good food,
an amazing cook and raconteur.
He will always be remembered for
his commitment to living life to the full and on his own terms but was always there for his family.
He enriched so many lives and will
be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 26th June at Rose Hill Crematorium at 1.00pm
No flowers please. Donations in lieu would be gratefully received in
Mick's memory for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
All enquiries to J.Steadman & Sons 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020