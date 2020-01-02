|
FITZPATRICK Mick Passed away peacefully and courageously with his family at his side on 17th December 2019 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 77 years young.
Loving husband to Iris,
beloved dad of Deborah, Darren, Dean, father in law of Steve, Sharon and Toni and a wonderful grandad to Daniel, Luke, Lewis, Liam, Jake, Ella and Mazi.
Mick will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and neighbours.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 10th January at St. Joseph
and St. Nicholas Church, Mooorends, 11.00am, followed by interment
in Thorne Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for Firefly and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Kidney Association,
box provided at the funeral or c/o
Armitage Funeral Service,
3a Field Road, Thorne.
Tel. 01405812202
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020