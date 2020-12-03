|
BLAKE Moya Of Cantley. Peacefully in hospital on
23rd November 2020, aged 92 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Paddy, loving Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma. Moya will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Reception into St Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Goodison Boulevard will take place on Friday 4th December at 4.30pm, prior to a Requiem Mass
on Saturday 5th December at
10.00am followed by burial
at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11.00am.
Family flowers only by request please.
Due to the current Covid funeral restrictions only family to attend.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020