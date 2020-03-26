Home

DAWSON Muriel Passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 14th, of Cantley, aged 88 years.
Beloved Husband of the late
Colin Dawson, dear Mum of
David & Kevin, Mother in law of Jenny
& Nannan of Bethany & Isabel.
Funeral service & cremation to
take place on Friday 3rd April 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 10.00am. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers to
The Butterfly End of Life Care Trust Fund, C/o W E Pinder & Son.
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster. DN10 6QL. Enquiries Tel: 01302710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020
