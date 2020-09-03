Home

JEBB Muriel
(née Fry) Formerly of Balby,
passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by her family on the
21st August 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Charlie, devoted Mum, Sister, Aunty,
Grandma, Great Grandma and
Great Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The graveside funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery on
Tuesday 8th September 2020
at 10:00am.
Family flowers only by request, collection plate available
at the service towards
Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel 01302 342801
Email [email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 3, 2020
