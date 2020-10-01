|
|
|
Temporal Muriel Jean Peacefully in Harrogate on 21st September, aged 91
and of Scawthorpe,
formerly of Bentley.
Beloved wife of the late Jeffrey.
Much loved Mum of Sharon and Jeff. Cherished Grandma of
Kathryn and Sarah, Richard and Victoria. Great Grandma of Eve.
Muriel will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends .
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 9th October at 12:20pm. Donations in lieu of flowers can
be forwarded directly to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to:
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martins Ave, Doncaster, DN5 8HZ TEL: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020