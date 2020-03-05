Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
14:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Nellie Needham Notice
Needham Nellie Peacefully on 23rd February surrounded by her loving family and of Armthorpe, aged 102 years.
The beloved wife of the late Joe, loving mum of Tony, Doreen and the late John and mum-in-law of Michael. A devoted nana, great nana and great great nana and a good friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 12th March at 2.40 p.m.
Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations
in lieu may be made to R.N.I.B.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
