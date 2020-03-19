|
|
|
Needham Nellie The family of the late Nellie would like to take this opportunity to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during their
recent sad loss.
Particular thanks are extended to all staff at Ernelesthorp Manor,
Rev. Jan Foden for her comforting words and service and to Bill Atkinson and all staff at Carpenter Funeral Services for their care and attention at this very sad time.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020