Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Spencer

Notice Condolences

Nellie Spencer Notice
Spencer Nellie Of Toll Bar.
Passed away peacefully on
19th December, aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of Bill and a loving mother, grandma and great grandma. Nellie will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal
will take place at 12.20 on
Wednesday 29th January at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired donations
may be made to the
Eve Merton Dreams Trust and Firefly.
A donations box will be available
after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St, Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -