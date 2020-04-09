|
|
|
LINDLEY Nigel Passed away peacefully
at St John's Hospice on
27th March 2020, aged 55 years.
Much loved dad, son, brother and uncle. Nigel will be very sadly missed always by all of his family and friends.
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be
So He put his arms around you
And whispered "Come to me."
With tearful eyes we watched you
As you slowly slipped away
And though we loved you dearly
We couldn't make you stay.
Your golden heart stopped beating
Your tired hands put to rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.
Due to current restrictions Nigel will be laid to rest at a private service for close family only. (A memorial service or gathering to celebrate Nigel's life is planned for the future).
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB
tel: 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 9, 2020