Nigel Webb

Nigel Webb Notice
WEBB Nigel Paul Passed away peacefully
but unexpectedly,
on May 27th 2020
of Branton, aged 52 years.
The dearly loved husband of Linda,
dear step-dad of Jack and son of Jenny and Barry, also, the much loved brother of Chris, brother-in-law of Hazel and uncle of Luke and Harry.

Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 9th June 2020
at Barnby Moor Memorial Park
& Crematorium (DN22 8QJ) at 2.00pm.
Should you wish to attend,
please be advised that you will be required to remain outside but
may listen to the service.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent
to Chatsfield Suite Don R.I.
c/o W.E Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster,
DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2020
