|
|
|
Evans Nora Sadly on the 5th June
with her loving family by her side and of Rossington,
aged 95 years.
A devoted wife to the late
Bill "smiler" Evans and a much loved mum of Janif, loving nannan to
Joanne & Lyndsey and a great nannan to Ray, Frankie & Robyn.
Also a dear mother in law to Alan.
Nora will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
For all the funeral details please contact Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020