BRYCE Norma Passed away peacefully on
October 15th in Hospital and of
Edenthorpe, aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Cowan.
Dear Mum of the late Hilary and
Grandma of Toby and Sam.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Norma's Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 4th November at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 2.20pm.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service,
4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street,
Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020