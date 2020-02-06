|
FORTH Norma
(Nee Neesham) Passed away peacefully
on 23rd January 2020,
aged 81 years and of
Scawthorpe, formerly of Bentley.
Beloved Wife of the late Cyril. Much
loved Aunt, Great Aunt and Sister.
Norma will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 14th February at 1:40pm.
No flowers by family request,
however if desired donations can
be sent to Dementia Research UK.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin funeral directors, 1 St Martins Ave, York Road,
Doncaster, 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020