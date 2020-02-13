Home

Norman Brown Notice
BROWN Norman Suddenly on 26th January 2020 at his home in Scawsby
aged 82 years.
Much loved brother of Alan, Denise, Marise, and Ann. Norman will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Leonard and St Jude Church on Wednesday 26th February at 10:45am followed by the committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12:00pm.
Enquires to: Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Ave,
York Road, Doncaster 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020
