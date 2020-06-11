|
Parker Norman Peacefully at his home on Tuesday 26th May 2020, Norman, aged 78 years,
of Owston Ferry.
Loving dad to Tracey, Joe,
Sam, Tom, Katie, Jake and
the late John & Tony. A devoted grandad, brother, uncle and friend
to many who will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service and interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery
on Tuesday 16th June.
Floral tributes will gratefully be received and may be sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
27 High Street, Crowle, DN17 4LD
(01724) 488565
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020